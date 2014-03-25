10 Foods A Naturopathic Doctor Always Buys

Do you think healthy food has to taste bland? I have good news for you! Add fresh herbs and you now have flavorful healthy food. I'm still a rookie in this department, but whenever I go out on a limb and add rosemary or basil to my cooking, I never regret it. They seem to be more flavorful than spices and contain more nutrients too. I love sprinkling fresh rosemary over my roasted sweet potatoes, sage in my eggs, and cilantro in guacamole. Fresh and delicious.