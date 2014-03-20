Vegan Coconut Bliss Balls That Will Wow Your Taste Buds

Directions

Combine coconut, coconut oil, maple syrup, and vanilla extract in a blender or food processor. Blend until well combined into a thick ‘crumb,’

Use your hands to mold the coconut crumb into bite-size balls. They should stick together nicely. Place the balls on a piece of wax paper.

Melt chocolate chips and use a spoon to gently drizzle the melted chocolate over each coconut ball. You want enough to fully cover the top and sides of each ball, but not so much that it makes a large pool around the base.

Sprinkle each ball with a bit of sea salt while the chocolate is still moist.

Refrigerate the balls for two hours (to harden) and enjoy!

