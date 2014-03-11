A Delightful Vegan Cream Of Zucchini Soup

Directions

Cut the zucchini lengthwise, then in approximately 1/2-inch slices

Place a medium saucepan (4 quarts or larger) over medium heat, add oil to lightly cover the bottom of the pan and heat.

Add onions and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes or until softened.

Add pepper flakes and garlic and cook just until garlic begins to color.

Add zucchini and cover with cold water.

Turn up the heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes or just until the zucchini can easily be mashed with a fork.

Purée in a food processor or with an immersion blender.

Return to the saucepan, stir in the cream. Season with salt and pepper and add a teaspoon of base for extra flavor.

Plate and garnish with an a bit more cream. Swirl and garnish with chopped tomato.

For the Cashew Cream

Place 1/4 cup of raw cashews in a small bowl and cover with cold water. Let them soak for at least 20 minutes and then purée in a food processor or blender. Add a bit more water if too thick. They should be the consistency of heavy cream.