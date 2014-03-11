A Delightful Vegan Cream Of Zucchini Soup
I love puréed soups. They're creamy in texture and so satisfying. And they're the only way my (grown) daughter will eat vegetables! Zucchini are plentiful all year long (in many places). They're inexpensive, low in calories because of their high water content (17 per 100 grams) rich in vitamin A, antioxidants and fiber and a good source of potassium.
I garnished this with a swirl of cashew cream and some finely diced tomato for color but you can garnish it with some toasted nuts or shredded cheese or even some avocado. Get creative. And if there's leftover soup, it freezes beautifully.
This soup makes a beautiful presentation, and you can think about making this green goddess for St. Patrick's day.
Ingredients (makes about 2 quarts)
- 3 lbs. zucchini
- 1/4 cup cashew cream (see below) + extra for swirl
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil (or enough to cover bottom of the pot
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 1 medium garlic clove, finely chopped
- Pinch of red pepper flakes, for a little heat
- 1 or 2 tsp. vegetable base
- Water to cover the top of the zucchini
- Grape tomato, finely diced for garnish
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
Cut the zucchini lengthwise, then in approximately 1/2-inch slices
Place a medium saucepan (4 quarts or larger) over medium heat, add oil to lightly cover the bottom of the pan and heat.
Add onions and cook for about 3 to 4 minutes or until softened.
Add pepper flakes and garlic and cook just until garlic begins to color.
Add zucchini and cover with cold water.
Turn up the heat and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for about 20 minutes or just until the zucchini can easily be mashed with a fork.
Purée in a food processor or with an immersion blender.
Return to the saucepan, stir in the cream. Season with salt and pepper and add a teaspoon of base for extra flavor.
Plate and garnish with an a bit more cream. Swirl and garnish with chopped tomato.
For the Cashew Cream
Place 1/4 cup of raw cashews in a small bowl and cover with cold water. Let them soak for at least 20 minutes and then purée in a food processor or blender. Add a bit more water if too thick. They should be the consistency of heavy cream.
