7 Foods That Will Work Wonders On Your Digestion

Chia seeds are native to Mexico and Guatemala, and are an incredibly rich source of nutrients and antioxidants. These tasteless, tiny seeds are either dark brown, white or black, and are an excellent source of fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, minerals and antioxidants. Two tablespoons of chia seeds provide 10 grams of fiber, which reduces inflammation, lowers cholesterol and regulates bowel function. That’s 33% of the daily recommended intake of fiber per day in just two tablespoons!

Feeling adventurous? Since the outer layer of chia seeds swell when mixed with liquids to form a gel, you can use them as an egg replacement. Mix 1 tablespoon of chia seeds with 3 tablespoons of water and let sit for 15 minutes.