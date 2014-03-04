mindbodygreen

Vegan Stuffed Squash With Dates & Pine Nuts

Katherine Ratliff
March 4, 2014

There are many different types of winter squash, each one with a unique and incredible flavor. Most of us are familiar with the butternut, a wonderful gateway into the world of winter squash, but if you're looking to expand your squash repertoire, I encourage you to visit your local farmers' market. You're sure to find an exciting assortment to try!

This recipe works well with many different types of squash and is a perfect opportunity to try something new. Make this as side for your next gathering, or let it shine bright as the main entrée. I love to make an extra large batch of the mixed grains and add it to salads for a quick lunch option.

Vegan Stuffed Squash With Dates And Pine Nuts

Makes 4 – 6 servings, depending on size of squash

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup barley
  • 1/3 cup brown rice
  • 1/3 cup farro
  • 3 cups water or broth
  • 1/2 onion, diced
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 cup almonds, chopped
  • ½ cup pine nuts
  • 5 dates, pitted and chopped
  • ½ + cup vegetable broth
  • Sea salt
  • 4-6 small winter squash (I love golden nugget!)

Directions

Combine grains and water (or broth) in a pot and bring to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 45-60 minutes, or until the grains are tender. Set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a small pan and add the onion. Over medium-low heat, cook the onions until slightly caramelized, about 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit. Slice the tops off of each squash and use a sturdy spoon to scrape out the seeds and pulp.

Spread the almonds and pine nuts on a baking sheet and bake for 5-10 minutes, until nuts are golden brown.

Once the grains are cooked, add in the onion, almonds, pine nuts, dates and vegetable broth. Mix until well combined.

Fill each squash with the stuffing, top off with 1 Tbsp. of vegetable broth and bake for 30-45 minutes, until tender.

