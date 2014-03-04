Vegan Stuffed Squash With Dates & Pine Nuts

Directions

Combine grains and water (or broth) in a pot and bring to boil. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover and cook for 45-60 minutes, or until the grains are tender. Set aside.

Heat the olive oil in a small pan and add the onion. Over medium-low heat, cook the onions until slightly caramelized, about 15 minutes.

Preheat oven to 350 Fahrenheit. Slice the tops off of each squash and use a sturdy spoon to scrape out the seeds and pulp.

Spread the almonds and pine nuts on a baking sheet and bake for 5-10 minutes, until nuts are golden brown.

Once the grains are cooked, add in the onion, almonds, pine nuts, dates and vegetable broth. Mix until well combined.

Fill each squash with the stuffing, top off with 1 Tbsp. of vegetable broth and bake for 30-45 minutes, until tender.