Warm Water & Lemon With A Turmeric Twist

Growing up, whenever I had a cold, my mom made warm turmeric milk. The light turmeric heat coated my throat and the warmth invigorated my body. I often wished I could get the elixir all winter long.

As the health benefits of turmeric have become well-known in the western world, I wondered, Why am I not drinking turmeric every day?

Being vegan, I no longer prefer the milk option, but turmeric in warm water is just as beneficial and has become a staple in my morning routine.

Unfamiliar with the benefits of turmeric? Let me fill you in! Turmeric is an orangish-yellow spice from India, part of the ginger family.

In Ayurveda, turmeric is known as a powerful antioxidant that fights cancer-causing free radicals; it’s also an antiseptic and has natural anti-inflammatory effects.

Turmeric is a staple in Indian cooking, but if you aren’t eating Indian food every day, how are you supposed to incorporate this wonderful spice into your diet? Easy! Spice up your warm water and lemon.

For an added dash of goodness, add a dash of cinnamon, which has anti-inflammatory properties and can stabilize blood sugar (meaning you'll eat less and feel satisfied for longer).

Morning Warm Water and Lemon Elixir with Turmeric