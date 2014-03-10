The Best Cauliflower Mash Ever

Having dealt with chronic digestive issues for years, I've tried many different protocols to feel better. Most have provided little to no improvement until recently. The past couple of months, I've been following a Paleo diet, as advised by my physician, and I'm hooked!

If you’re not familiar with Paleo, it emphasizes clean protein, healthy fats, vegetables, nuts and seeds, and a little fruit. It excludes all grains, white starches, and sugar.

This change in diet has actually been easy, and I’m really enjoying it. So many great foods are allowed, it just forces me to eat REAL food. No processed junk allowed. Plus, I get to experiment with fun, new recipes like this one.

One of my favorite new recipes of late is mashed cauliflower. I think my husband loves it even more than I do. He’s already requested that I make it for Thanksgiving this year.

This mashed cauliflower literally tastes like mashed potatoes, but it’s a much healthier, non-starchy substitute. In fact, I think it's better than mashed potatoes. Cauliflower is a cruciferous vegetable that's loaded with phytonutrients and antioxidants.

So, feel free to eat as much of this as you like! It's super easy to make and makes an excellent side dish to any meal.

Cauliflower Mash

Serves 2

Ingredients