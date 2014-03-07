A Vegan "Tuna Salad" Sandwich That Won't Stink Up The Office

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine your raw almonds and sunflower seeds, and cover with hot water to soak while you get on with the rest of the recipe.

2. In another bowl, combine your celery, pickles, red onion, lemon juice, pickle juice, and mayo. Season with a bit of salt and pepper and set aside.

3. In a food processor or blender, blitz the drained nuts and seeds until they're as minced and finely chopped as possible. If they get stuck, add a bit of pickle juice or water, and scrape down the sides till you have a good texture.

4. Add the nut-seed mix to the bowl with the remaining ingredients, and mix everything well to combine. Season to taste with salt and black pepper, adding a bit more lemon juice or pickle juice if you want more tang. Serve on toasted bread with lettuce and tomato, and whatever toppings you like, or over a salad, or with your favorite crackers or crudités for dipping. Enjoy!

Adapted from a recipe by Kris Carr.