mindbodygreen

Close banner

Vegan "Creamed" Kale With Caramelized Onions

Silvia Bianco
Written by Silvia Bianco
February 20, 2014

Creamed spinach is one of my favorites side dishes, but I can no longer justify making it using cream. So when I discovered the great taste and health benefits of using cashew cream ... I fell in love and use this to transform all the classic creamy recipes I adore into dishes I won't have to live without and love me back.

You'll adore this recipe for creamed kale as an alternative to spinach. It's heartier. Sautéing the kale first in garlic and oil (you can use coconut oil, but it'll change the taste) gives it great flavor.

Adding sun-dried tomato bits adds color, and the caramelized onions add another flavor dimension. Besides, I wanted an excuse to show you how easy it is to make caramelized onions, because it's so convenient (love when we have a healthy convenience trick) to have a container of these sweet goodies in your fridge to add to sandwiches, salads, pizza, soups and omelets.

This easy dish really gives you three amazing recipes in one. Enjoy this, and I'd love to hear your thoughts.

Ingredients

  • 6 cups raw kale, washed, stems removed, torn in random bite sized pieces
  • 1/4 cup caramelized onions, see recipe below
  • 1 cup cashew cream, see below for the recipe
  • 2 - 3 Tbsp. olive oil (or just enough to lightly cover the bottom of the pan)
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 1 Tbsp. nutritional yeast
  • 1 Tbsp. sun-dried tomatoes, cut in tiny snippets
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

For the Caramelized Onions

Thinly chop 4 - 5 large onions (or how every many you like). Place a medium (flat bottomed) sauté pan over low heat. Add enough olive oil to lightly cover the bottom of the pan and heat for a few moments.

Add the onions and cook slowly, stirring only when the onions on the bottom begin to color. Add a splash of water if the onions stick and lower the heat if they are browning too quickly. Continue cooking slowly until all the onions reach a deep, rich golden color. About 30 - 45 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

For the Cashew Cream

Place 1/2 cup of raw cashews in a bowl, add 1 cup of water and let them soak for at least 30 minutes

Place water and nuts in the bowl of a food processor and pulverize until it forms a thin, smooth milk (it will thicken when added to heat)

For the "Creamed" Kale

Place a medium saute pan over medium heat. Add the oil and heat.

Add garlic and pepper flakes and cook just until the garlic begins to color (about 20 seconds or so).

Add kale, cover and cook until kale begins to wilt (about a minute).

Stir and add the cashew milk. Season with salt and pepper, add nutritional yeast and stir.

Cook for several minutes more until the cashew milk thickens and the kale is tender.

Stir in a portion of the caramelized onions and the sun-dried tomatoes and serve.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Silvia Bianco
Silvia Bianco
Live a vibrant, connected, physically and spiritually nourished life. As a native Italian, connection is in my DNA. As a holistic professional chef, good...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Recipes

Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes

Amanda Torres, M.S.
Make Your Own Takeout: This Egg Drop Soup Can Be Ready In 10 Minutes
Integrative Health

The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts

Kristin Hickey
The 3 Types Of Stress & How To Manage Them, According To Experts
Functional Food

Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Brian Pizzitola
Life Is Busy Right Now — But This Hack Makes Everything I Eat Healthier

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Home

How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine

Abby Moore
How To Make Face Masks At Home, With Or Without A Sewing Machine
Routines

All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
All You Need Is 20 Minutes & A Backpack For This Full-Body Workout
Beauty

Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin

Jamie Schneider
Do You Have The Sunscreen Gene? Study Finds Natural SPF In The Skin
Personal Growth

How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home

Amitha Kalaichandran, M.D.
How This Entrepreneur Is Finding Purpose & Impact From Home
Meditation

Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How

Kaia Roman
Tapping Into The 5 Senses Can Be A Shortcut To Mindfulness: Here's How
Functional Food

The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad

Abby Moore
The Healthiest Ways RDs Eat Canned Artichokes, From Pizzas To Salad
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12645/vegan-creamed-kale-with-caramelized-onions.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!