Vegan "Creamed" Kale With Caramelized Onions

Creamed spinach is one of my favorites side dishes, but I can no longer justify making it using cream. So when I discovered the great taste and health benefits of using cashew cream ... I fell in love and use this to transform all the classic creamy recipes I adore into dishes I won't have to live without and love me back.

You'll adore this recipe for creamed kale as an alternative to spinach. It's heartier. Sautéing the kale first in garlic and oil (you can use coconut oil, but it'll change the taste) gives it great flavor.

Adding sun-dried tomato bits adds color, and the caramelized onions add another flavor dimension. Besides, I wanted an excuse to show you how easy it is to make caramelized onions, because it's so convenient (love when we have a healthy convenience trick) to have a container of these sweet goodies in your fridge to add to sandwiches, salads, pizza, soups and omelets.

This easy dish really gives you three amazing recipes in one. Enjoy this, and I'd love to hear your thoughts.

Ingredients