Delicious Vegan Comfort Food: Cashew "Cheese" Dip

“Don’t you miss cheese?!” is a question many vegans get asked. This cashew cheese sauce, my vegan friends, is the answer. No, it doesn’t quite taste like melted cheddar cheese. But the combination of rich, creamy cashews and nutritional yeast create a thick sauce that has the same savory, comfort-food appeal. More importantly, it’s delicious.

I used a highly rated recipe from Food.com and tweaked it to my own taste, omitting most of the salt, upping the paprika, reducing the water, and using Sriracha instead of pimentos. Rather than soaking raw cashews, I used toasted cashews instead, which adds a great depth of flavor.

Ingredients