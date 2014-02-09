10 Healthy Snacks To Always Have On Hand

There's much debate about whether we should eat small frequent meals and snacks throughout the day or stick to just three meals per day. I don't think there's a right answer, since everyone is unique. If you feel satisfied enough at meals not to need snacks, that's completely healthy and fine. If you need snacks to keep you going throughout the day, especially before or after a workout, then listen to your body.

The most important thing when you do is snack is focusing on whole and real foods and having healthy snacks on hand no matter where you are. That way, you don't fall into the trap of grabbing potato chips or sugary snacks. Healthy snacks should be minimally processed, contain healthy fats or protein, and ideally contain a fruit or vegetable. Here are 10 of my favorite healthy snacks. Keep these foods on hand at home or at work to keep you feeling energetic and promote your long-term health: