mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Food Trends

10 Healthy Snacks To Always Have On Hand

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
Written by Margaret Wertheim, R.D.

There's much debate about whether we should eat small frequent meals and snacks throughout the day or stick to just three meals per day. I don't think there's a right answer, since everyone is unique. If you feel satisfied enough at meals not to need snacks, that's completely healthy and fine. If you need snacks to keep you going throughout the day, especially before or after a workout, then listen to your body.

The most important thing when you do is snack is focusing on whole and real foods and having healthy snacks on hand no matter where you are. That way, you don't fall into the trap of grabbing potato chips or sugary snacks. Healthy snacks should be minimally processed, contain healthy fats or protein, and ideally contain a fruit or vegetable. Here are 10 of my favorite healthy snacks. Keep these foods on hand at home or at work to keep you feeling energetic and promote your long-term health:

Smoothie with Fruit, Hemp Seeds, and Chia Seeds

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

I love adding hemp seeds to smoothies, because they're fiber rich and packed with nutrients like magnesium, iron, zinc, and B-vitamins. Chia seeds are very rich in soluble fiber, meaning they absorb water and can thus help promote good digestion and elimination. Berries are always a great choice for smoothies, but experiment with adding avocados, apples, oranges, spinach, and other fruits or veggies.

Article continues below

Plain Yogurt with Berries, Nuts or Seeds

Image by Nataša Mandić / Stocksy

Flavored yogurts often contain more than 20 grams of added sugar. If adding fruit doesn't make plain yogurt sweet enough for you, add a small amount of honey, maple syrup or molasses.

Hummus or Bean Dip with Vegetables

Image by Jill Chen / Stocksy

Keep hummus or bean dip on hand for dipping vegetables like carrots, celery, cherry tomatoes, and cucumbers.

Article continues below

Kale Chips

Image by Ali Harper / Stocksy

This delicious nutrient-rich snack is about as good as it gets. Coat chips with nutritional yeast or your favorite spices before baking for a savory and crunchy snack.

Apple with Almond Butter

A very yummy and satisfying snack rich in vitamin E from the almond butter and the phytonutrient quercetin in the apple.

Article continues below

Dark Chocolate with 90% Cocoa

Image by Yelena Yemchuk / Getty

I know there are many people who crave chocolate. Choose chocolate with the highest cocoa content you can handle, and keep striving for higher cocoa content. Remember that certain things are an acquired taste. Generally, the higher the cocoa content, the lower the sugar content. There are only about 3 grams of added sugar in 1.5 ounces of 90% cocoa dark chocolate!

Guacamole with Vegetables

Pass on the pita chips or tortilla chips and boost your intake of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants by using vegetables, veggie chips, or flax crackers instead.

Article continues below

Hard-Boiled Eggs

Image by Mental Art + Design / Stocksy

This nutrient-rich food gets an undeserved bad rap. Eat hard-boiled eggs plain, or put one in a corn tortilla with some spinach and guacamole for a very satisfying snack. Because hard-boiled eggs can be great for an on-the-go morning, boil or bake some up ahead of time to quickly grab.

Banana Ice Cream

For those really stubborn sugar cravings, try "ice cream" sweetened only with bananas. Try plain, strawberry or chocolate peanut butter.

Article continues below

Sweet Potato Chips

Sliced sweet potatoes

Image by rgbdigital / iStock

Thinly slice sweet potatoes and coat with a small amount of coconut oil and bake until crisp. They're an absolutely delicious snack packed with vitamin A, potassium, and vitamin C.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
Margaret Wertheim, R.D.
Margaret Wertheim, R.D., is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and is the author of Breaking the Sugar Habit: Practical Ways to Cut the Sugar, Lose the Weight, and Regain Your Health....

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12570/10-healthy-snacks-to-always-have-on-hand.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!