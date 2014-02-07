Butternut Squash & Quinoa Salad (It's Delicious & It's Vegan!)

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Use a vegetable peeler to peel off the outer layer of a medium butternut squash.

Using a sharp knife, cut about 1/4 inch from the top and bottom of squash. Stand squash upright (or lay on side) and make a vertical cut from top to bottom.

Use a metal spoon to scoop out pulp and seeds, then lay squash halves cut side down on cutting board to cube squash.

Arrange squash on a baking sheet. Sprinkle with rosemary and thyme, evenly distributing. Drizzle with olive oil, then use hands to toss and spread squash out on baking sheet.

Clean hands, then sprinkle squash with sea salt. Roast for 25-40 minutes, then allow to cool completely before adding to salad.

After butternut squash is finished roasting, arrange pecans on a separate small baking sheet. Toasted for 8-9 minutes, until aromatic and lightly golden. Allow pecans to cool completely before adding to salad.

Measure quinoa into a large bowl that can be covered and stored in the refrigerator. butternut squash, pecans and kale.

In a separate small bowl, whisk together apple olive oil and honey, then drizzle on top of quinoa mixture. Use a spoon to thoroughly ingredients together.