Shaved Zucchini, Walnut & Citrus Salad

Nathalie Fraise
Nathalie Fraise
February 2, 2014

Salads don't need lettuce to be tasty and nutritious. They can also be created with many vegetables. In this salad here, zucchini is shaved to create thin strips that look lovely on the plate and work well as a side dish, or even a main meal with some protein added (try roasted chicken, grilled fish or sautéed tempeh). Other vegetables can be peeled using this method: carrots, beets, cucumbers, jicama, even daikon radish, for variety. Experiment and find combinations that you enjoy!

Servings: 4

Ingredients

For the salad:

  • 3 large zucchini
  • 1/2 cup walnuts
  • 2 green onions, chopped
  • 1/3 cup flat-leaf parsley, chopped

For the dressing:

  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • zest of 1 lemon
  • juice of 1 lemon
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Preheat a large sauté pan on medium. Add the walnuts, and toast, stirring often, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Do not allow to burn. Set aside to cool.

Chop off ends of each zucchini. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the zucchini into a large bowl, creating long strips. Discard the seedy center.

Add olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt and black pepper to a small bowl and whisk. Add to the salad and mix well.

Roughly chop the cooled walnuts and add to the salad, along with the green onions and parsley. Mix well.

Serve immediately.

Nathalie Fraise
Nathalie Fraise
Nathalie Fraise is a natural foods chef, nutrition educator, certified holistic health coach, and the creator of the cooking app and food blog Vanille Verte. She's also author of The...

