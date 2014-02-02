Shaved Zucchini, Walnut & Citrus Salad

Instructions

Preheat a large sauté pan on medium. Add the walnuts, and toast, stirring often, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Do not allow to burn. Set aside to cool.

Chop off ends of each zucchini. Using a vegetable peeler, shave the zucchini into a large bowl, creating long strips. Discard the seedy center.

Add olive oil, lemon zest, lemon juice, sea salt and black pepper to a small bowl and whisk. Add to the salad and mix well.

Roughly chop the cooled walnuts and add to the salad, along with the green onions and parsley. Mix well.

Serve immediately.