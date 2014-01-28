mindbodygreen

Coconut Cookie Dough Bites (They're Actually Pretty Healthy!)

Kim Wilson Pollock
Kim Wilson Pollock
January 28, 2014

My favorite childhood indulgence was cookie dough. Back then, I cold eat a whole bowl! Fast forward 25 years, though, and I now understand how harmful sugar can be to the immune system.

These days I try to limit my sweets to healthy options that are just as delicious. I've discovered healthy ingredients that — when combined — pack a powerful nutrient punch, but at the same time deliver a nice dose of sweetness. Walnuts are one of my favorite foods because they're loaded with omega-3s and are super satisfying. And who doesn't love chocolate? Raw cacao powder is loaded with antioxidants, and is so yummy!

These bites are super versatile. Serve them at your next party, or grab them on the go for an easy snack.

Bet you can't eat just one!

Delightful Coconut Cookie Dough Bites

Ingredients

  • 1 cup blanched almond flour
  • 1 Tbsp. organic raw cacao
  • 3 Tbsp. organic coconut oil
  • 2 Tbsp. raw organic honey
  • 1/4 cup chopped organic walnuts
  • 2 Tbsp. organic coconut milk
  • 2 Tbsp. organic unsweetened shredded coconut

Directions

In a large bowl combine dry ingredients and blend together with a fork. Add coconut milk into the bowl and use your hands to create balls with the dough. Then roll over a plate covered with shredded coconut. Enjoy immediately or refrigerate! Makes 8.

What was your favorite sweet indulgence as a kid?

