Curried Butternut Squash & Lentil Soup (It's Vegan!)

Katie Hussong
Written by Katie Hussong
January 15, 2014

This year, resolve to eat real food — none of that highly processed, genetically modified business. Instead, discover the healing power of plant-based whole foods.

This hearty and delicious winter soup is just what your body needs to recover from a stressful holiday season, boost your immune system, and warm up your insides on a chilly winter night.

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. coconut oil (organic, cold pressed)
  • 1 large onion, diced
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp. curry powder
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • 2 cups butternut squash, peeled, de-seeded, and cut into 1/2 inch cubes
  • (Substitute sweet potatoes if you like.)
  • 2 cups carrots, thinly sliced
  • 2 cups cauliflower, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 1 cup red lentils, well rinsed
  • 4 cups water
  • 1 tsp. ginger, freshly grated
  • 3 cups spinach, cut into strips
  • Sea salt and cayenne to taste
  • Slivered almonds, for garnish

Directions:

In a large pot, warm coconut oil over low-medium heat.

Add onions and garlic and sauté until onions become translucent, four to five minutes.

Add curry powder and salt and sauté another minute.

Add butternut squash, carrots, cauliflower, lentils, and water.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat and simmer, covered, for 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and stir in ginger and spinach.

Add sea salt and cayenne to taste.

Garnish with slivered almonds.

Enjoy!

