Best Vegan Chocolate Smoothie Ever (Literally!)

Does anything taste better than chocolate for a special treat? Unfortunately most industrial chocolate is loaded with refined sugars, genetically modified ingredients, dried milk powder, soy lecithin, and other unhealthy additives.

This vegan chocolate smoothie contains only natural sugars (it's sweetened with dates and a banana), easy to digest non-dairy proteins from the nut milk, and gets a boost in nutrition and beneficial Omega-3 fatty acids from the addition of flax seeds.

Organic raw cacao is minimally processed, contains many antioxidants and minerals, as well as tryptophan (a precursor to serotonin, our feel-good chemical). It can help lower blood pressure, protect the heart, neutralize free radicals, improve digestion and help our moods.

No wonder it's a superfood.

Enjoy this delicious smoothie without guilt, and feel its energy boosting benefits!

Best Vegan Chocolate Smoothie Ever

Serves 4

Ingredients