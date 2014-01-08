Have Dessert For Breakfast With This Sweet Potato Pudding

Directions:

Bake or boil sweet potatoes (for 40 minutes on 375 degrees Fahrenheit, or 20 minutes in boiling water)*.

Add the softened sweet potatoes, without skins, to your high speed blender of choice.

Add ½ frozen banana, 2 cups almond milk, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and blend.

Move to Mason jar or bowl and mix in 1 Tbsp. of chia seeds. If pudding is very thick, go ahead and add a bit more almond milk and stir.

Cover and store in fridge for 12-24 hours.

Take out of fridge, the Chia Seeds will have expanded, and you have a delectable breakfast/snack/dessert.

*I love eating plain, baked sweet potatoes, so I always bake a bunch of them at a time to save for later, or in this case — to make some SuperPudding!