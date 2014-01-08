mindbodygreen

Close banner

Have Dessert For Breakfast With This Sweet Potato Pudding

Kristen Brotemarkle
Written by Kristen Brotemarkle
January 8, 2014

With more fiber than oatmeal and over 700% of your daily recommended beta-carotene, this sweet treat will keep you full for hours and make your skin glow like you spent your Christmas break on the Big Island. And thanks to chia seeds, this pudding has even more antioxidants than a serving of blueberries!

The best part? It tastes like dessert, but you can eat it for breakfast!

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup puréed sweet potatoes (made from 1 large or 2 smaller potatoes)
  • 2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
  • ½ frozen banana
  • 1 tsp. cinnamon
  • 1 Tbsp. chia seeds

Directions:

Bake or boil sweet potatoes (for 40 minutes on 375 degrees Fahrenheit, or 20 minutes in boiling water)*.

Add the softened sweet potatoes, without skins, to your high speed blender of choice.

Add ½ frozen banana, 2 cups almond milk, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and blend.

Move to Mason jar or bowl and mix in 1 Tbsp. of chia seeds. If pudding is very thick, go ahead and add a bit more almond milk and stir.

Cover and store in fridge for 12-24 hours.

Take out of fridge, the Chia Seeds will have expanded, and you have a delectable breakfast/snack/dessert.

*I love eating plain, baked sweet potatoes, so I always bake a bunch of them at a time to save for later, or in this case — to make some SuperPudding!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Kristen Brotemarkle
Kristen Brotemarkle
Kristen is a San Francisco based yoga teacher, writer, and healthy recipe creator, working to change the world. She believes this change starts within and that we all have both the...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Meditation

3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic

Kaia Roman
3 Breathing Techniques For Instant Calm When Things Get Chaotic
Home

How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Actually Enjoy Staying Home All The Time, From An Introvert
Home

How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Emma Loewe
How A Professional Organizer Is Tackling Home Projects Right Now

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Love

The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good

Amari D. Pollard
The Science Behind Why Humans Kiss Each Other & Why It Feels Good
Home

How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui

Sarah Regan
How To Position Your Bed For Better Sleep, According To Feng Shui
Mental Health

Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks

Jason Wachob
Kevin Love's 4 Tips To Stop A Panic Attack In Its Tracks
Beauty

I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now

Alexandra Engler
I'm A Beauty Editor & This Is How I'm Caring For My Skin Right Now
Functional Food

7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)

Abby Moore
7 Of The Best Canned Foods To Enjoy Right Now (And Always)
Recipes

We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying

Eliza Sullivan
We're Loving This Healthier Spin On Tuna Noodle & Man, Is It Satisfying
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12195/have-dessert-for-breakfast-with-this-sweet-potato-pudding.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!