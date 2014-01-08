Have Dessert For Breakfast With This Sweet Potato Pudding
With more fiber than oatmeal and over 700% of your daily recommended beta-carotene, this sweet treat will keep you full for hours and make your skin glow like you spent your Christmas break on the Big Island. And thanks to chia seeds, this pudding has even more antioxidants than a serving of blueberries!
The best part? It tastes like dessert, but you can eat it for breakfast!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup puréed sweet potatoes (made from 1 large or 2 smaller potatoes)
- 2 cups unsweetened vanilla almond milk
- ½ frozen banana
- 1 tsp. cinnamon
- 1 Tbsp. chia seeds
Directions:
Bake or boil sweet potatoes (for 40 minutes on 375 degrees Fahrenheit, or 20 minutes in boiling water)*.
Add the softened sweet potatoes, without skins, to your high speed blender of choice.
Add ½ frozen banana, 2 cups almond milk, 1 tsp. cinnamon, and blend.
Move to Mason jar or bowl and mix in 1 Tbsp. of chia seeds. If pudding is very thick, go ahead and add a bit more almond milk and stir.
Cover and store in fridge for 12-24 hours.
Take out of fridge, the Chia Seeds will have expanded, and you have a delectable breakfast/snack/dessert.
*I love eating plain, baked sweet potatoes, so I always bake a bunch of them at a time to save for later, or in this case — to make some SuperPudding!
