Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream

Directions:

Place the ingredients into a blender starting with the coconut cream/milk, then cocoa, nut butter, dates, and finally the frozen bananas.

Blend until very smooth. Taste test to make sure it is sweet enough — if not, add a few more dates.

Pour into an ice cream maker and process for 20 minutes until thick. Move into a freezer container and allow to set for 1-2 hours, then serve.

If you don’t have an ice cream maker, you can simply skip that step and move directly into a freezer container, but it will then require several hours to set. Don’t let it set too solidly, but if that does happen, then allow to thaw for about 15 minutes before scooping into bowls.

Serve with a sprinkle of nuts, or a drizzle of maple syrup or agave nectar as desired.

Serves 2 for a large bowl of ice cream, or 4 for a smaller portion.

P.S. Use any left over frozen bananas for smoothies — it makes the most delicious creamy ice cream-style shakes.