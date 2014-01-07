Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream
This chocolate ice cream tastes just like the real deal. The only difference between this ice cream and regular chocolate ice cream is that this one is good for you.
As a lover of all things chocolaty, I wasn’t about to let my high raw, vegan lifestyle stop me from indulging, and this recipe ticks all the boxes when it comes to decadent indulgence. But hey, this one is guilt free! Double win!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups coconut cream or full fat coconut milk
- 300g (10.5 ounces) Frozen Banana (peel the bananas, break into quarters and freeze at least 12 hours before making this recipe)
- 60g (2 ounces) fresh dates (pitted)
- 2 Tbsp. nut butter (any variety will work, but my favorites to use are almond butter or peanut butter)
- 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder
Directions:
Place the ingredients into a blender starting with the coconut cream/milk, then cocoa, nut butter, dates, and finally the frozen bananas.
Blend until very smooth. Taste test to make sure it is sweet enough — if not, add a few more dates.
Pour into an ice cream maker and process for 20 minutes until thick. Move into a freezer container and allow to set for 1-2 hours, then serve.
If you don’t have an ice cream maker, you can simply skip that step and move directly into a freezer container, but it will then require several hours to set. Don’t let it set too solidly, but if that does happen, then allow to thaw for about 15 minutes before scooping into bowls.
Serve with a sprinkle of nuts, or a drizzle of maple syrup or agave nectar as desired.
Serves 2 for a large bowl of ice cream, or 4 for a smaller portion.
P.S. Use any left over frozen bananas for smoothies — it makes the most delicious creamy ice cream-style shakes.
