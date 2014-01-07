mindbodygreen

Close banner

Dairy-Free Chocolate-Coconut Ice Cream

Alison Andrews
Written by Alison Andrews
January 7, 2014

This chocolate ice cream tastes just like the real deal. The only difference between this ice cream and regular chocolate ice cream is that this one is good for you.

As a lover of all things chocolaty, I wasn’t about to let my high raw, vegan lifestyle stop me from indulging, and this recipe ticks all the boxes when it comes to decadent indulgence. But hey, this one is guilt free! Double win!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups coconut cream or full fat coconut milk
  • 300g (10.5 ounces) Frozen Banana (peel the bananas, break into quarters and freeze at least 12 hours before making this recipe)
  • 60g (2 ounces) fresh dates (pitted)
  • 2 Tbsp. nut butter (any variety will work, but my favorites to use are almond butter or peanut butter)
  • 2 Tbsp. cocoa powder

Directions:

Place the ingredients into a blender starting with the coconut cream/milk, then cocoa, nut butter, dates, and finally the frozen bananas.

Blend until very smooth. Taste test to make sure it is sweet enough — if not, add a few more dates.

Pour into an ice cream maker and process for 20 minutes until thick. Move into a freezer container and allow to set for 1-2 hours, then serve.

If you don’t have an ice cream maker, you can simply skip that step and move directly into a freezer container, but it will then require several hours to set. Don’t let it set too solidly, but if that does happen, then allow to thaw for about 15 minutes before scooping into bowls.

Serve with a sprinkle of nuts, or a drizzle of maple syrup or agave nectar as desired.

Serves 2 for a large bowl of ice cream, or 4 for a smaller portion.

P.S. Use any left over frozen bananas for smoothies — it makes the most delicious creamy ice cream-style shakes.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alison Andrews
Alison Andrews
Alison Andrews is the founder of Loving It Raw. She is a passionate plant based/high raw foodie who loves keeping it simple, accessible and most of all FUN. Sign up for her free ebook...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12188/dairyfree-chocolatecoconut-ice-cream.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!