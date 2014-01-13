Homemade Goji Berry Juice (Takes 5 Mins To Make!)
Goji berries are a powerful superfood, full of antioxidants and vitamins. You can read more details about their benefits here.
Making your own juice is actually super easy and totally delicious. It only takes five minutes and is fabulous for your health!
Ingredients for 2 glasses
- Water from 1 young coconut (or about 600 ml)
- 1 cup goji berries
Directions:
Blend all your ingredients in your high speed blender for a few minutes, until well combined.
Serve straight from the blender with or without ice cubes.
Enjoy!
Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.