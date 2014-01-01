mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

A Homemade Vegan Mayo Recipe That Will Blow Your Mind

Molly Patrick
Written by Molly Patrick

Image by Alie Lengyelova

After you try this you will wonder why you haven't made your own all along. It’s way cheaper than buying vegenaise and it really is stupidly simple. Anyone with a blender can do this. Trust me. By making your own mayo you can also control exactly what you put in it. Trying to eat less salt? Add less salt and add more spices. Do you prefer spicy mayo? Add in some chili powder. Get in your kitchen and start playing!

Homemade Vegan Mayo

Makes 1 1/2 cups

  • 1/2 cup soy milk
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon ground mustard
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons agave
  • 1 cup organic canola oil

Directions:

Place soy milk, sea salt, ground mustard, garlic powder, vinegar and agave in a blender. Place the lid on the blender and turn to slow.

Take the middle part of the blender’s lid out while the blender is still running and slowly pour in the canola oil.

Place the lid back on and blend until the mayo is thick and creamy.

Notes:

  • This recipe is awesome as is or you can use it as a base and add whatever flavor you like. More garlic (maybe minced and sautéed in a little canola oil before you add it), sriracha, wasabi, chives, dill, sun dried tomato, let your imagine run wild and have fun.
  • I suggest using organic canola oil because any canola that isn’t organic has likely been Genetically Modified.
  • You can double this recipe for a bigger batch if need be.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Molly Patrick
Molly Patrick
Molly Patrick is the co-founder of cleanfooddirtygirl.com. Molly's expertise used to be drinking red wine and is now on the Whole Food Plant Based diet. She guides people on their...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Dr. Terry Wahls
Food Fundamentals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-12119/a-homemade-vegan-mayo-recipe-that-will-blow-your-mind.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!