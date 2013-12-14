The Ultimate Green Superfood Smoothie
There are a ton of green smoothie recipes on the internet, but many of them are not exactly healthy. A smoothie that is full of dairy, sweeteners and peanut butter is not the healthiest choice. Yes, you can add kale or spinach and make it green, but green doesn’t always equal health!
This smoothie is loaded with superfoods, greens and healthy fats. All the foods are non-processed so your body can easily recognize them and digest them quickly.
I sweeten it with dates, but I know that some people feel dates are too high in sugar. If that’s true for you, substitute the dates with Stevia, or your favorite natural sweetener.
The cinnamon in this recipe acts as a blood sugar balancer and keeps your energy even. This smoothie is a great energizer or meal replacement, I love having this as a breakfast smoothie; it fuels me through my morning with solid energy!
The Ultimate Green Smoothie
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 2 cups young coconut water or almond milk
- 2 cups fresh spinach, tightly packed
- 1 cup kale, stemmed and tightly packed
- 1 medium avocado, pitted
- 2 frozen bananas
- 5 dates, pitted (use stevia if you want a low glycemic version)
- 1 teaspoon Spirulina powder
- 1 teaspoon chlorella powder
- 1/2 teaspoon maca powder
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon Himalayan crystal salt
Method
Blend all ingredients until smooth, pour into glasses and top with cinnamon.
Enjoy immediately.
