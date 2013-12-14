The Ultimate Green Superfood Smoothie

There are a ton of green smoothie recipes on the internet, but many of them are not exactly healthy. A smoothie that is full of dairy, sweeteners and peanut butter is not the healthiest choice. Yes, you can add kale or spinach and make it green, but green doesn’t always equal health!

This smoothie is loaded with superfoods, greens and healthy fats. All the foods are non-processed so your body can easily recognize them and digest them quickly.

I sweeten it with dates, but I know that some people feel dates are too high in sugar. If that’s true for you, substitute the dates with Stevia, or your favorite natural sweetener.

The cinnamon in this recipe acts as a blood sugar balancer and keeps your energy even. This smoothie is a great energizer or meal replacement, I love having this as a breakfast smoothie; it fuels me through my morning with solid energy!

The Ultimate Green Smoothie

Serves 2

Ingredients