mindbodygreen

Close banner

A Raw, Vegan Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake That Will Blow You Away

Summer Sanders
Written by Summer Sanders
November 22, 2013

Pumpkin pie cheesecake? That's vegan? And gluten free? It can't be!

But it is! This raw, vegan, gluten-free cheesecake will wow friends and and family alike — whether they know they're choosing a healthier dessert option or not.

Ingredients:

Crust:

  • 1 1/2 cups dry raw cashews
  • 1/2 tablespoon molasses (not raw; optional)
  • 1 tablespoon coconut oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
  • 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
  • 1 tablespoon maple syrup or coconut sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt

Filling:

  • 2 1/2 cups cashews, soaked
  • 1 cup young coconut meat
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil
  • 1 tablespoon coconut butter
  • 1/2 cup carrot juice
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
  • 3/4 to 1 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon molasses (not raw; optional)
  • 1/4 cup walnut milk or pecan milk
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt

Method

First make walnut or pecan milk or use a store bought almond milk for convenience. To make the milk, blend 1 cup of nuts with 3 cups of water. Strain and store in a glass jar.

For the crust, blend all ingredients in a food processor until well combined. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch spring form pan. Refrigerate until ready for use.

For the filling, blend soaked cashews, coconut meal, coconut oil, coconut butter and carrot juice in your high-powered blender. Blend till smooth. Add remaining ingredients and combine.

Take out crust and pour filling into the pan. Let set in the freezer for 1 hour then transfer to the refrigerator.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Summer Sanders
Summer Sanders
Summer Sanders is the founder of Local Juicery in Sedona, AZ. She is a Certified Raw Food Chef, Sports Nutrition Specialist and is Certified by The National Academy of Sports Medicine...

More On This Topic

Recipes

And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet

Liz Moody
And The Oscar Goes To...The Best Healthy Party Snacks On The Internet
Functional Food

These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts

Stephanie Eckelkamp
These Are 10 Of The Healthiest Vegetables, According To Experts
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Climate Change

3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds

Jason Wachob
3 Simple Rules To Shop Sustainably, From The Co-Founder Of Allbirds
Beauty

This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits

Alexandra Engler
This Nightly Trick May Help Relieve Foot Odor + 4 Other Benefits
Mental Health

What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
What This Clinical Psychologist Wants You To Know About OCD & COVID-19

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen

Abra Berens
How A Chef Is Spinning Dinner Gold Out Of What's In Her Kitchen
Beauty

6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now

Alexandra Engler
6 Clean Beauty Finds Our Editors Are Using Til The Last Drop Right Now
Home

Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do

Emma Loewe
Not All Natural Cleaners Kill COVID-19: Here Are The Ones That Do
Routines

How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist

Perpetua Neo, DClinPsy
How To Sync Your Self-Care Practice With The Moon, From A Psychologist
Spirituality

What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered

Sarah Regan
What Does A Purple Aura Mean? Life, Love & Career Questions Answered
Beauty

How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type

Jamie Schneider
How To Master The Perfect Air-Dry, Depending On Your Hair Type
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-11740/a-raw-vegan-pumpkin-pie-cheesecake-that-will-blow-you-away.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!