A Raw, Vegan Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake That Will Blow You Away

Method

First make walnut or pecan milk or use a store bought almond milk for convenience. To make the milk, blend 1 cup of nuts with 3 cups of water. Strain and store in a glass jar.

For the crust, blend all ingredients in a food processor until well combined. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch spring form pan. Refrigerate until ready for use.

For the filling, blend soaked cashews, coconut meal, coconut oil, coconut butter and carrot juice in your high-powered blender. Blend till smooth. Add remaining ingredients and combine.

Take out crust and pour filling into the pan. Let set in the freezer for 1 hour then transfer to the refrigerator.