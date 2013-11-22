A Raw, Vegan Pumpkin Pie Cheesecake That Will Blow You Away
Pumpkin pie cheesecake? That's vegan? And gluten free? It can't be!
But it is! This raw, vegan, gluten-free cheesecake will wow friends and and family alike — whether they know they're choosing a healthier dessert option or not.
Ingredients:
Crust:
- 1 1/2 cups dry raw cashews
- 1/2 tablespoon molasses (not raw; optional)
- 1 tablespoon coconut oil
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla
- 1 tablespoon fresh ginger, minced
- 1 tablespoon maple syrup or coconut sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
Filling:
- 2 1/2 cups cashews, soaked
- 1 cup young coconut meat
- 2 tablespoons coconut oil
- 1 tablespoon coconut butter
- 1/2 cup carrot juice
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 tablespoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger
- 3/4 to 1 cup coconut sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon molasses (not raw; optional)
- 1/4 cup walnut milk or pecan milk
- 2 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 1/2 to 1 teaspoon sea salt
Method
First make walnut or pecan milk or use a store bought almond milk for convenience. To make the milk, blend 1 cup of nuts with 3 cups of water. Strain and store in a glass jar.
For the crust, blend all ingredients in a food processor until well combined. Press into the bottom of a 9-inch spring form pan. Refrigerate until ready for use.
For the filling, blend soaked cashews, coconut meal, coconut oil, coconut butter and carrot juice in your high-powered blender. Blend till smooth. Add remaining ingredients and combine.
Take out crust and pour filling into the pan. Let set in the freezer for 1 hour then transfer to the refrigerator.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.