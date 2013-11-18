Vegan Chocolate & Almond Butter Fudge (Takes 5 Mins To Make!)
This recipe is not only delicious and decadent but it's also good for you and super simple! It only takes five minutes to prepare and you only need five ingredients!
Ingredients
- 1 cup coconut oil
- 1 cup almond butter (you can also use unsalted crunchy peanut butter)
- 2 cups raw cacao
- 1 cup dates (pitted)
- 1 to 2 pinches of unrefined sea salt
Preparation
Soak your dates in hot water for about 20 minutes to make them soft and sticky.
Carefully melt your coconut oil on very low heat.
Place all your ingredients, except the almond butter, in your high speed blender and blend until soft and well combined.
Add the almond butter at the end to keep the crunch.
Spread evenly in a tin or container.
Place in the fridge for about one hour.
Enjoy!
