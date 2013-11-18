Vegan Chocolate & Almond Butter Fudge (Takes 5 Mins To Make!)

Preparation

Soak your dates in hot water for about 20 minutes to make them soft and sticky.

Carefully melt your coconut oil on very low heat.

Place all your ingredients, except the almond butter, in your high speed blender and blend until soft and well combined.

Add the almond butter at the end to keep the crunch.

Spread evenly in a tin or container.

Place in the fridge for about one hour.

Enjoy!

