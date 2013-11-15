mindbodygreen

Gluten-Free Chocolate Coated Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the author of The 12-Minute Athlete: Get Fitter, Faster, and Stronger Using HIIT and Your Bodyweight and a leading expert on HIIT and bodyweight fitness. She lives in Venice, California, and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
November 15, 2013

As the holidays near, it's quickly becoming that time of the year where we're constantly bombarded with sweets. And while it's fine to indulge in your very favorite treats here and there (after all, the holidays only come around once a year), if you want to keep your waistline in check over the next month or two, it helps to have a healthier—but still delicious—way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

And that's exactly what these peanut butter protein balls will do! They're so good in fact, they may completely replace your cravings for the less healthy stuff.

Packed with healthy fats, protein and covered in decadent dark chocolate, these peanut butter balls are not only good for you—they're also perfect for those times when you want something sweet-but-healthy around the holidays.

Bonus: they're easy to make and can be your go-to treat, all those times you need something to bring to a party or just want to make something for an after dinner sweet. Here's how to make them.

Peanut butter protein balls

Makes 12 balls

Ingredients

  • 6 Tbsp natural peanut butter
  • 1 cup vanilla protein powder
  • 3-4 Tbsp unsweetened almond milk
  • 60 grams dark chocolate, or about two thirds of a regular sized chocolate bar (85% or higher cacao is ideal)

Directions

Melt the peanut butter in the microwave for 10 to 15 seconds. (This is an optional step; it just makes the peanut butter easier to work with). Add the protein powder, then slowly stir in the almond milk until the mixture is sticky, but not liquidy at all.

Mold the dough into around 12 one to two inch balls and place them on wax paper to keep them from sticking. Cover and put in the fridge for 30 minutes (or stick in the freezer for 15 minutes).

When the dough is chilled, remove from the refrigerator and melt the chocolate using the stovetop or a microwave, being careful not to burn the chocolate. Dip the peanut butter balls into the chocolate, covering them completely.

Return the chocolate-covered peanut butter balls to the wax paper, stick in the fridge, and let cool.

Eat and enjoy!

