Gluten-Free Chocolate Coated Peanut Butter Protein Balls

As the holidays near, it's quickly becoming that time of the year where we're constantly bombarded with sweets. And while it's fine to indulge in your very favorite treats here and there (after all, the holidays only come around once a year), if you want to keep your waistline in check over the next month or two, it helps to have a healthier—but still delicious—way to satisfy your sweet tooth.

And that's exactly what these peanut butter protein balls will do! They're so good in fact, they may completely replace your cravings for the less healthy stuff.

Packed with healthy fats, protein and covered in decadent dark chocolate, these peanut butter balls are not only good for you—they're also perfect for those times when you want something sweet-but-healthy around the holidays.

Bonus: they're easy to make and can be your go-to treat, all those times you need something to bring to a party or just want to make something for an after dinner sweet. Here's how to make them.

Peanut butter protein balls

Makes 12 balls

Ingredients