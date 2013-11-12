Hearty & Healthy Cranberry Quinoa Salad
Try this delicious Cranberry and Quinoa Salad and you’re sure to be surprised, as it’s not often you can find a recipe that is both festive and refreshing. Most holiday recipes are heavy and calorie-dense, leaving you feeling stuffed and lethargic.
This Cranberry Quinoa Salad is perfect for any time of year. It’s hearty enough to complement the holiday turkey, yet light enough to remind you of a warm spring day.
Bring it to the office for a light and healthy lunch or serve it at a family gathering, as it’s sure to be one of the most popular and talked about side dishes.
Cranberry and Quinoa Salad
Servings: 4
Ingredients:
- 1 cup uncooked quinoa, rinsed
- 1⁄2 cup dried cranberries
- 2 scallions, finely chopped
- 1⁄4 cup toasted almonds, sliced
- 1⁄4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
- 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped
- 2 tablespoons fresh squeezed lemon or lime juice
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground coriander
- 1⁄4 teaspoon ground cumin
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions:
Cook quinoa according to package directions, transfer to bowl and refrigerate.
Once cool, combine quinoa, cranberries, scallions, almonds, cilantro and parsley in large bowl.
In a separate bowl, whisk together lemon (or lime) juice, olive oil, coriander, cumin, salt and pepper.
Pour dressing over quinoa, stirring gently to coat.
Recipe adapted with permission from Healthy You! 14 Days to Quick and Permanent Weight Loss and a Healthier, Happier You.