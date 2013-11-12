Hearty & Healthy Cranberry Quinoa Salad

Try this delicious Cranberry and Quinoa Salad and you’re sure to be surprised, as it’s not often you can find a recipe that is both festive and refreshing. Most holiday recipes are heavy and calorie-dense, leaving you feeling stuffed and lethargic.

This Cranberry Quinoa Salad is perfect for any time of year. It’s hearty enough to complement the holiday turkey, yet light enough to remind you of a warm spring day.

Bring it to the office for a light and healthy lunch or serve it at a family gathering, as it’s sure to be one of the most popular and talked about side dishes.

Cranberry and Quinoa Salad

Servings: 4

Ingredients: