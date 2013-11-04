Treat Your Friends With These Flourless Almond Butter Cookies
These cookies are so good and so healthy it's almost criminal.
Now that the Holiday Season is upon us, it's fun to have a healthy, easy and extra delicious recipe in your repertoire to wow your friends at upcoming holiday gatherings.
This is one of my secret recipes that I reserve for such occasions. Let's keep it between you, me and the internet. Mi casa es su casa.
I use the recipe below when serving them at a party, and halve the amount of honey when I make them for an everyday snack. They remind me of traditional peanut butter cookies, without the guilt or bloating.
Flourless Almond Butter Cookie Recipe
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Total Time: 30 minutes
Makes 16 cookies
Use organic ingredients whenever possible.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups creamy almond butter, room temperature
- 2/3 cup raw honey (local if possible)
- 2 large eggs (free range if possible)
- 2 level teaspoons baking soda*
- ½ teaspoon fine sea salt
- ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350º Fahrenheit. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.** Add all of the ingredients to a large mixing bowl and mix together on medium-high with a hand mixer for 60-90 seconds, or until the mixture comes together like a thick dough. It should be very thick and sticky.
Form the dough into ping pong-sized balls, rolling them gently with wet hands to form. You’ll need to rinse and wet your hands every second or third cookie, as the dough is very sticky.
Place 8 dough balls on each parchment lined cookie sheet spaced about 2 inches apart, making sure each ball is about the same size for even cooking time. Use the back of a fork to slightly flatten each cookie and make a crisscross pattern on the top (you may need to wet the fork in between each cookie if the dough is too sticky.)
Bake each sheet of cookies individually for 10-11 minutes, until lightly browned but not too dark on the bottoms. The bottoms will burn easily, so check the cookies at 10 minutes; slide the parchment paper with the cookies still on it right onto a cooling rack or other surface to prevent the cookies from continuing to cook on the cookie sheet. Let cool 5-10 minutes before eating. Store the cookies in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 5 days (but let's be honest, they'll never last that long).
* Look for all natural, aluminum-free baking soda; you can find it online or at your natural grocer.
**Just a note that if you're new to parchment paper, parchment paper and wax paper are two very different things. Be sure you're using parchment paper.
Bon Appétit!
