Gluten-Free Lentil Soup With Quinoa & Tomato

I love lentil soup but after more than one bowl, well ... it's a little too lentil-y. I know that's not a word, but that's how it tastes to me after a while because the flavor is too uniform.

In recent years I started adding some canned tomatoes and a bit of pasta (the smallest shape I could find) into the soup and that was delicious—the tomato and pasta gave the soup more depth and contrast. However after reheating, the pasta would become overcooked, mushy and absorb too much of the broth. And then there was quinoa...

Quinoa gives the lentil soup the contrast I was looking for along with the health benefits and it doesn't get fat and mushy. It retains its shape and I've been using it ever since. Lentils and quinoa make a perfect pair in both soups and salads. Their flavors are complementary and they fill you up. This tasty and nutritious soup is loaded with protein, fiber and nutrients, and includes the antioxidant benefits of cooked, canned tomatoes.

To make this even better, I started my soup with chopped onions, celery and a sweet potato (instead of carrots which I hate to admit, but I just don't like cooked) garlic and turmeric, adding even more goodness and flavor, making this a nutrient-rich, tasty, soup that's so easy to make. As with most soups, make a large pot and freeze a quart or two to have on hand when you want a quick, healthy meal without spending time cooking.

This soup is for everyone: it's gluten free and vegan!

Ingredients

Makes about 7 pint servings or 14 cups