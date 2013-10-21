Vegan Curried Carrot & Parsnip Soup

Parsnips are one of those vegetables I used to pass by in the grocery store in favor of more familiar choices. If you’re like me and haven’t tried cooking with parsnips, it’s time to give them a whirl!

Don’t let the modest appearance fool you, parsnips are rich in folate, potassium, manganese and fiber. They have a sweet, earthy taste and are delicious cooked or raw.

Parsnips paired up with carrots and ginger give this blended soup a sweet zing. The warming Indian spices and cinnamon kick the nutrition and taste up a notch making this soup perfect for reducing inflammation and regulating blood sugar.

Blended soups are an easy way to add more vegetables in to your daily diet. Plus they are easy to digest and perfect if you want to give your body a break or a detox.

Curried Carrot and Parsnip Soup

Serves 4 - 6

Ingredients: