Holy Detox! Kale & Swiss Chard Soup (Recipe)

Now that fall has arrived, one of my favorite ways to clean out the fridge while simultaneously preparing something nutritious and delicious for the workweek, is by making soup.

Many of you may notice during this time of post-summer, pre-winter limbo, that your CSA harvests just don’t last quite as long. You might even find yourself scrambling to use things up before they go bad.

This was the case for me, with an abundance of greens (chard and kale), some potatoes and peppers. I am seriously adamant about not wasting food and I kind of obsess about new and creative ways for fridge cleanout. I was also recovering from a wild weekend about town and thus, a detox soup was born.

I probably don’t need to mention how much I love kale, nor will I delve into its well-known healing properties, so I’ll talk about the amazing health benefits of Swiss chard instead.

Chard leaves are loaded with antioxidants, phytonutrients, and more. Swiss Chard stems are loaded with glutamine, an amino acid that bolsters the immune system and enhances the body’s ability to recover from injuries and even surgery. So don’t throw those stems away. Ever. In this case, chop them up and throw them into the soup pot, or alternatively, try whipping up a side dish of stems sautéed in olive oil, or even a cheesy gratin. Use your imagination!

Detoxifying Swiss Chard and Kale Soup with Cilantro, Jalapeno and Lime

Serves 6 to 8

Ingredients