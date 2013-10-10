Warming Autumn Sweet Potato-Broccoli Soup
The arrival of cooler weather in the Northern Hemisphere may signal shorter days and fewer outdoor activities, but it also means soup season has arrived!
Sweet potatoes and broccoli combine in this soup to provide a rich, creamy texture to go along with a sweet antioxidant punch. Add an anti-inflammatory boost of turmeric, and you have the perfect soup to warm you up on a cool fall day.
Warming Sweet Potato-Broccoli Soup
Servings: 6
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbs coconut oil
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and roughly chopped
- 5 cups chicken bone broth (or vegetable broth for a vegan version)
- 1 head broccoli, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbs lemon juice
- 1 tsp turmeric
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
- sea salt and black pepper, to taste
- 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
- olive oil, for serving
Directions:
Preheat a stockpot or Dutch oven on medium heat. Melt the coconut oil, then add the onion and garlic with a pinch of sea salt. Cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 5 minutes.
Add the sweet potato and broth and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until sweet potato is almost tender, about 20 minutes.
Add the broccoli, and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes.
Add the soup, lemon juice, turmeric and cinnamon to a high-speed blender and process on high until silky smooth. If the soup is too thick, add a little water to thin it out.
Return the soup to the Dutch oven and warm gently. Add sea salt and black pepper, to taste. Adjust seasonings if need be.
Serve immediately with a drizzle of olive oil and toasted pine nuts as a garnish.
