mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

Warming Autumn Sweet Potato-Broccoli Soup

Nathalie Fraise
Written by Nathalie Fraise

The arrival of cooler weather in the Northern Hemisphere may signal shorter days and fewer outdoor activities, but it also means soup season has arrived!

Sweet potatoes and broccoli combine in this soup to provide a rich, creamy texture to go along with a sweet antioxidant punch. Add an anti-inflammatory boost of turmeric, and you have the perfect soup to warm you up on a cool fall day.

Warming Sweet Potato-Broccoli Soup

Servings: 6

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbs coconut oil
  • 1 yellow onion, diced
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 large sweet potato, peeled and roughly chopped
  • 5 cups chicken bone broth (or vegetable broth for a vegan version)
  • 1 head broccoli, thinly sliced
  • 2 Tbs lemon juice
  • 1 tsp turmeric
  • 1/2 tsp cinnamon
  • sea salt and black pepper, to taste
  • 1/4 cup pine nuts, toasted
  • olive oil, for serving

Directions:

Preheat a stockpot or Dutch oven on medium heat. Melt the coconut oil, then add the onion and garlic with a pinch of sea salt. Cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the sweet potato and broth and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until sweet potato is almost tender, about 20 minutes.

Add the broccoli, and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes.

Add the soup, lemon juice, turmeric and cinnamon to a high-speed blender and process on high until silky smooth. If the soup is too thick, add a little water to thin it out.

Return the soup to the Dutch oven and warm gently. Add sea salt and black pepper, to taste. Adjust seasonings if need be.

Serve immediately with a drizzle of olive oil and toasted pine nuts as a garnish.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Nathalie Fraise
Nathalie Fraise
Nathalie Fraise is a natural foods chef, nutrition educator, certified holistic health coach, and the creator of the cooking app and food blog Vanille Verte. She's also author of The...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-11248/warming-autumn-sweet-potatobroccoli-soup.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!