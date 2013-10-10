Warming Autumn Sweet Potato-Broccoli Soup

Directions:

Preheat a stockpot or Dutch oven on medium heat. Melt the coconut oil, then add the onion and garlic with a pinch of sea salt. Cook, stirring often, until translucent, about 5 minutes.

Add the sweet potato and broth and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, until sweet potato is almost tender, about 20 minutes.

Add the broccoli, and cook until just tender, about 5 minutes.

Add the soup, lemon juice, turmeric and cinnamon to a high-speed blender and process on high until silky smooth. If the soup is too thick, add a little water to thin it out.

Return the soup to the Dutch oven and warm gently. Add sea salt and black pepper, to taste. Adjust seasonings if need be.

Serve immediately with a drizzle of olive oil and toasted pine nuts as a garnish.