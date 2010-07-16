Healthy Granola

I’ve been eating a small bowl of this healthy homemade granola, topped with fresh berries from my garden, every day for breakfast lately. That says a lot…because I rarely eat the same thing two days in a row. I love it topped with plain kefir (a cultured dairy product that I make with raw milk). It’s also great with plain yogurt, or if you don’t do dairy, your favorite milk alternative (almond milk or other nut/seed milk would be nice). It’s also great by the handful as a snack.

If you do not eat gluten, you can use gluten-free oats in this recipe.

Recipe for Homemade Granola

Inspired by the recipe for 'The Best Granola Ever' that appears in Lucid Food by Louisa Shafia

Yield: about 4 cups

Ingredients:

*1/3 cup raw pumpkin seeds

*1/3 cup raw sunflower seeds

*1/3 cup raw sesame seeds

*2 cups organic rolled oats

*1-2 teaspoons organic ground cinnamon

*3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

*3 tablespoons organic coconut oil, liquified in a pan of hot water, if necessary

*1 teaspoon vanilla extract

*1/2 cup organic raisins

*1/2 cup organic dried cranberries, unsulphured dried apricots, or other dried fruit (chopped, if necessary)

*1/4 cup raw cacao nibs- optional, but highly recommended (70% dark chocolate chips could be substituted, if desired)

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 250°F.

2. Pour all ingredients except cacao nibs in a large bowl and stir well.

3. Spread the mixture evenly onto a baking sheet in a thin layer.

4. Place the baking pan in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.

5. Remove pan from oven, toss granola around, rotate the pan, and bake for another 15 minutes. Repeat until granola is completely dry and light golden brown (about 1 hour total).

6. Allow to cool and then stir in cacao nibs. Store in an air-tight container.