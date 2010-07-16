mindbodygreen

Close banner
Recipes

Healthy Granola

Winnie Abramson
Written by Winnie Abramson
Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
July 16, 2010

I’ve been eating a small bowl of this healthy homemade granola, topped with fresh berries from my garden, every day for breakfast lately. That says a lot…because I rarely eat the same thing two days in a row. I love it topped with plain kefir (a cultured dairy product that I make with raw milk). It’s also great with plain yogurt, or if you don’t do dairy, your favorite milk alternative (almond milk or other nut/seed milk would be nice). It’s also great by the handful as a snack.

If you do not eat gluten, you can use gluten-free oats in this recipe.

Recipe for Homemade Granola

Inspired by the recipe for 'The Best Granola Ever' that appears in Lucid Food by Louisa Shafia

Yield: about 4 cups

Ingredients:

*1/3 cup raw pumpkin seeds

*1/3 cup raw sunflower seeds

*1/3 cup raw sesame seeds

*2 cups organic rolled oats

*1-2 teaspoons organic ground cinnamon

*3 tablespoons pure maple syrup

*3 tablespoons organic coconut oil, liquified in a pan of hot water, if necessary

*1 teaspoon vanilla extract

*1/2 cup organic raisins

*1/2 cup organic dried cranberries, unsulphured dried apricots, or other dried fruit (chopped, if necessary)

*1/4 cup raw cacao nibs- optional, but highly recommended (70% dark chocolate chips could be substituted, if desired)

Preparation:

1. Preheat oven to 250°F.

2. Pour all ingredients except cacao nibs in a large bowl and stir well.

3. Spread the mixture evenly onto a baking sheet in a thin layer.

4. Place the baking pan in the oven and bake for 15 minutes.

5. Remove pan from oven, toss granola around, rotate the pan, and bake for another 15 minutes. Repeat until granola is completely dry and light golden brown (about 1 hour total).

6. Allow to cool and then stir in cacao nibs. Store in an air-tight container.

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Winnie Abramson
Winnie Abramson
Winnie Abramson is the author of One Simple Change, available for pre-order now. She grew up in a restaurant family and is passionate about the connection between good food and good...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop

Abby Moore
Get Things Moving: Here Are The 15 Best Foods To Help You Poop
Recipes

These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies

Abby Moore
These 5 Delicious Snacks Will Help You Get Your Daily Dose Of Veggies
$69.99

Food Fundamentals

With Terry Wahls, M.D.
Food Fundamentals
Mental Health

The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety

Quentin Vennie, E-RYT 200
The One Daily Practice That's Helping Ease My COVID-19 Anxiety
Recipes

Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead

Eliza Sullivan
Don't Throw Out Your Cauliflower Stems — Make This Soup Instead
Meditation

A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times

Susy Schieffelin, RYT-500
A Guided Meditation For Coming Back To Yourself During Chaotic Times
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Personal Growth

What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains

Alyssa "Lia" Mancao, LCSW
What Does It Mean To Be Emotionally Independent? A Therapist Explains
Parenting

Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach

Jennie Marie Battistin, MA, LMFT
Keep Your Family Emotionally Healthy With This Balanced Approach
Beauty

Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms

Alexandra Engler
Why You Shouldn't Use This Ingredient For Sunburns, According To Derms
Beauty

This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More

Jamie Schneider
This Superstar Skin Care Ingredient Can Soothe Inflamed Skin & More
Mental Health

Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis

Sarah Regan
Is An "Echo Pandemic" Coming? How To Prepare For A New Mental Health Crisis
Integrative Health

Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III

Shawn Radcliffe
Do You Know Your Collagen Types? Here, We Explain Type I, II & III
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-1119/Healthy-Granola.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!