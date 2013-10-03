Autumn Kale & Quinoa Salad
Nourish yourself from the inside out with this warm and comforting kale and quinoa salad. Quinoa offers complete protein to help you power through the darkening days, and kale boasts enough calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and beta carotene to help you fend off pesky colds. The dried cranberries give this salad a sweet and sour tang, and the slivered almonds provide crunch and texture.
This recipe also serves as the perfect vehicle for whatever leftovers you've got hanging around. Add some cooked sweet potato, some sliced avocado, or some sauteed chick peas for a delicious and satiating meal. With minimal effort, you've got a doubl- duty recipe; put your leftovers into glass jars and take them for lunch the next day.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups quinoa
- 2 cups chopped kale (thick stems removed)
- 4 tablespoons slivered almonds
- 4 tablespoons dried cranberries
- 3 tablespoons raw apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 4 tablespoons hemp hearts
- Sea salt and black pepper to taste
Directions:
In a large bowl, massage your kale with a bit of olive oil and a pinch of salt until it softens. Cook your quinoa per package directions. Drain, and pour over the chopped kale, allowing the residual heat to cook the kale just slightly.
Add all the remaining ingredients, and toss to combine. Check the seasoning, adding more salt, pepper, apple cider vinegar, or even a squeeze of lemon juice to balance the flavors. If you've got fresh herbs on hand, chop a handful and add those to the mix too.
Serve with lemon wedges, avocado slices, and hemp hearts if desired.
