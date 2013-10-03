Autumn Kale & Quinoa Salad

Nourish yourself from the inside out with this warm and comforting kale and quinoa salad. Quinoa offers complete protein to help you power through the darkening days, and kale boasts enough calcium, vitamin A, vitamin C, and beta carotene to help you fend off pesky colds. The dried cranberries give this salad a sweet and sour tang, and the slivered almonds provide crunch and texture.

This recipe also serves as the perfect vehicle for whatever leftovers you've got hanging around. Add some cooked sweet potato, some sliced avocado, or some sauteed chick peas for a delicious and satiating meal. With minimal effort, you've got a doubl- duty recipe; put your leftovers into glass jars and take them for lunch the next day.

Ingredients: