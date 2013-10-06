Harvest Minestrone With Quinoa & Kale

Minestrone is a thick vegetable/bean soup, usually with the addition of pasta. It has a long history dating back to pre-Roman days, and it used to be made primarily with leftovers by poor families looking to stretch their food resources. It's considered a part of la cucina povera, or poor kitchen. It evolved over the years, as any good recipe does, reflecting the economies and eating habits of the people making it, so I thought it fitting that I add quinoa (instead of pasta) and kale to this classic soup.

Don't let all the ingredients scare you. All you're really doing is chopping the veggies into a medium dice (about the size of popped corn) and putting everything in a big pot. It's fast, easy and ready to eat in about 40 minutes without much fuss from you, and it's good for more than one meal. Make a really big pot and freeze what you don't use in quart containers. They last for months and will be a lifesaver when you can't or don't want to cook.

In celebration of this time of harvest, when fresh local vegetables are available almost everywhere, go explore the farmer's markets, stop at farm stands, or just grab your favorite fresh veggies wherever you can, and make a minestrone. Express yourself!

Ingredients