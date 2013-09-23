mindbodygreen

Gluten-Free Recipe: Sweet Teff Pancakes

Carrie Vandelac
Written by Carrie Vandelac

It’s time to switch up your breakfast routine because teff is taking over. Teff is an ancient gluten-free grain that is native to Ethiopia. Each tiny grain is packed with iron, calcium, and protein, and it has a deliciously mild and nutty flavor.

These teff pancakes are easy to make, hard to mess up, and they will leave you feeling happy and satisfied. Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups teff flour
  • 1 Tablespoon baking powder
  • 1 Tablespoon arrowroot powder
  • ½ teaspoon sea salt
  • 2 Tablespoons coconut oil
  • 2 cups almond milk
  • 1 Tablespoon vanilla extract
  • OPTIONAL: 1-2 Tablespoons honey or vegan sweetener of choice
  • OPTIONAL: 1 teaspoon cinnamon

Directions:

Preheat griddle over medium heat.

Mix teff flour, baking powder, arrowroot powder, and sea salt in a large bowl. Add coconut oil, almond milk, vanilla extract, and sweetener. Mix until all ingredients are combined.

Pour a 1/8 – 1/4 cup of batter onto griddle.

Flip pancakes when bubbles begin to form on top of pancake and bottoms are golden brown.

Serve with pure maple syrup and fresh strawberries.

Makes 15 pancakes. Freeze leftovers for a healthy grab-and-go breakfast.

Carrie Vandelac
Carrie Vandelac
Carrie Vandelac is a health coach and wellness blogger at www.CarrieVandelac.com. She’s on a mission to make whole foods simple and to help people find lasting healing through food....

