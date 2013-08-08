5 Easy Recipes To Get You Started On Your Plant-Powered Diet

When people find out that I’m a plant-based chef, they often express concern over the time and effort they believe they'll have to expend in order to eat healthy, tasty, plant-based meals. I’m going to let you in on a big secret: Eating healthy is easier than you think. And with a few basic recipes, you're going to find that food preparation the plant-powered way is fast and easy.

1. Super Green Blend

At the start, you just want to get ANY variety of dark leafy greens into your system. This will evolve and grow, and you'll add and combine many varieties along your plant-powered journey. The variations are endless! For now, though, I’m keeping it simple. A super-easy blend recipe contains only two ingredients (plus filtered water). That’s right: two.

In a blender, add 1 cup of fresh organic pineapple, three kale leafs (any variety) with the stalks removed, and finally three cups of filtered water.

Don’t want the sweet? Simply swap the fruit for organic cucumber, then add your kale and filtered water.

For another variation, add any kind of fruit, kale and coconut water.

By doing this daily, you're getting a great dose of phytonutrients that will support your body in optimum health. With kale, you're getting substantial amounts of vitamins K and A, plus manganese enzymes that help neutralize free radicals. Pineapple has a very high vitamin C content and can speed the healing of bruises.

2. Quick Tomato Sauce

This recipe is so easy to make! It yields a fresh, sweeter, more alive version to a traditional tomato sauce.

Ingredients: