Raw Recipe: Chocolate Energy Balls
Who doesn’t love a delicious energy ball? They're one of my favorite desserts because they contain raw, wholesome ingredients and no refined sugar! All the sweetness in these balls comes from dates. Since dates contain a good deal of fiber and the nutrients, they don't spike blood sugar levels as rapidly as refined sugars.
It takes only very simple ingredients, and only a few minutes to make them.
Ingredients:
- 2 cups pitted Medjool dates
- 1 cup shredded coconut
- 1 cup pecans or walnuts
- ¼ cup raw cacao powder
- 1 tablespoon liquefied coconut oil
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch of cinnamon
- Additional shredded coconut for rolling
Directions:
Process everything (except the extra coconut for rolling) in a food processor until well combined.
Press the dough into balls with your hands, then roll in the shredded coconut.
Put in the freezer for at least an hour and they’ll be ready to serve! Then these amazing balls can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge.
