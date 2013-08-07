Gluten-Free Recipe: Hemp Protein Cookies

I have a long-standing reputation of baking using unusual ingredients. Black bean cookies, kidney bean cake, chickpea cookies? Check, check, check. So when the hemp protein powder arrived at my doorstep, I said to myself, "Self, you've got a reputation to uphold. You can do this."

And I did. Friends, I present the hemp protein cookie. They are moist, chewy, and most importantly, healthier than a regular old cookie thanks to the hemp protein powder which is fibrous, easily digestible, and contains essential amino acids. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did! Now... what to bake next?

Ingredients: