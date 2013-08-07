Gluten-Free Recipe: Hemp Protein Cookies
I have a long-standing reputation of baking using unusual ingredients. Black bean cookies, kidney bean cake, chickpea cookies? Check, check, check. So when the hemp protein powder arrived at my doorstep, I said to myself, "Self, you've got a reputation to uphold. You can do this."
And I did. Friends, I present the hemp protein cookie. They are moist, chewy, and most importantly, healthier than a regular old cookie thanks to the hemp protein powder which is fibrous, easily digestible, and contains essential amino acids. Hope you enjoy them as much as I did! Now... what to bake next?
Ingredients:
- 1 cup organic hemp protein powder
- 1/2 cup organic apple sauce
- 1/4 cup almond milk
- 2 Tbs. raw cacao powder
- 2 Tbs. organic maple syrup
- 1/4 cup almond slivers
- 2 Tbs. coconut oil (plus some for greasing the cookie sheet)
- coconut shreds to sprinkle on top
Directions:
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Mix everything together except the coconut shreds in a large bowl and use a spoon to place the cookie dough on the sheet. Please note that these do not spread out the way a regular cookie would, so if the shape is important to you, you might want to roll them into balls and press down with a fork before baking.
Sprinkle coconut shreds on top.
Bake for 10-12 minutes. Serve with a glass of almond milk. Dip, eat and thrive!
