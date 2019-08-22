3-Day Gentle Cleansing Detox Meal Plan
It can be very easy to get into a pattern of eating foods that we know are bad for us, but it's not quite as easy to break the habit. If you want to kick-start healthy eating habits and calm cravings for processed foods, switching to a whole food diet can really help. For a few days, try incorporating more smoothies and raw foods into your daily routine to help you get nutrients in a simple, tasty way.
Here, suggestions for each time of day—think about adding these types of meals and snacks into your meal plans anywhere from one to three days to transition to cleaner and healthier way of eating.
Upon Waking:
Hot water with juice of half a lemon — a habit to try to stick to even after the cleanse.
Breakfast:
Smoothie #1
Blend 1 banana, 1 handful of blueberries, 2 Tbsp. ground flax seeds, 1-2 cups kale, 3 ice cubes, 1 Tbsp. almond butter, and 1/2 cup water
Mid-morning:
Coconut water or kombucha
Lunch:
Smoothie #2
Blend 1 mango, 4 strawberries, 1 scoop of protein powder (or 1/4 cup almonds), 2 cups spinach, 3 ice cubes and 1/2 cup of water
Mid-afternoon:
1 apple
Dinner:
Salad
3 cups of your choice of greens, topped with half an avocado, 1 single serving of protein (1 cup lentils, wild salmon or chicken, or 2 organic pasture-raised eggs) and your choice of raw veggies. Add 1 Tbsp. olive oil and lemon juice for dressing.
- Use organic ingredients whenever possible.
- Make sure to drink lots and lots of water!
- Avoid coffee and caffeinated tea, but feel free to drink herbal tea (peppermint, chamomile etc.) throughout the day.
