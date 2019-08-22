mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Functional Food
|
Expert Reviewed

3-Day Gentle Cleansing Detox Meal Plan

Ilene Godofsky
Written by Ilene Godofsky
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Expert review by Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN
Registered Dietitian
Jessica Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN, INHC is a registered dietitian, health coach, and writer with a passion for helping people streamline their wellness routine and establish a balanced relationship with food and exercise.

Photo by Shutterstock.com

Last updated on August 22, 2019

It can be very easy to get into a pattern of eating foods that we know are bad for us, but it's not quite as easy to break the habit. If you want to kick-start healthy eating habits and calm cravings for processed foods, switching to a whole food diet can really help. For a few days, try incorporating more smoothies and raw foods into your daily routine to help you get nutrients in a simple, tasty way.

Here, suggestions for each time of day—think about adding these types of meals and snacks into your meal plans anywhere from one to three days to transition to cleaner and healthier way of eating.

Upon Waking:

Hot water with juice of half a lemon — a habit to try to stick to even after the cleanse.

Article continues below

Breakfast: 

Smoothie #1

Blend 1 banana, 1 handful of blueberries, 2 Tbsp. ground flax seeds, 1-2 cups kale, 3 ice cubes, 1 Tbsp. almond butter, and 1/2 cup water

Mid-morning:

Coconut water or kombucha

Article continues below

Lunch:

Smoothie #2

﻿Blend 1 mango, 4 strawberries, 1 scoop of protein powder (or 1/4 cup almonds), 2 cups spinach, 3 ice cubes and 1/2 cup of water

Mid-afternoon:

1 apple

Article continues below

Dinner:

Salad

3 cups of your choice of greens, topped with half an avocado, 1 single serving of protein (1 cup lentils, wild salmon or chicken, or 2 organic pasture-raised eggs) and your choice of raw veggies. Add 1 Tbsp. olive oil and lemon juice for dressing.

Tips to keep in mind:
  • Use organic ingredients whenever possible.
  • Make sure to drink lots and lots of water!
  • Avoid coffee and caffeinated tea, but feel free to drink herbal tea (peppermint, chamomile etc.) throughout the day.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Ilene Godofsky
Ilene Godofsky
Ilene Godofsky is a health coach, recipe developer and food blogger dedicated to sharing plant-based recipes that are colorful, not complicated. Connect with Ilene on her...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
$79.99

The 14-Day Detox Plan

With Dr. Frank Lipman
The 14-Day Detox Plan
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-10376/3day-gentle-cleansing-detox-meal-plan.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!