stress

3 Tips To Deal With Coronavirus-Induced Anxiety, From Ellen Vora, MD

You can use these tricks no matter the time of year (global pandemic, aside).

#COVID-19 #stress #anxiety #mbgpodcast
Jason Wachob
March 20
Mind-Wandering Can Make You More Anxious — Here's How To Stay Present

A few seconds of being present can make a difference in how you feel.

#anxiety #stress #confidence
Caroline Welch
March 18
A 10-Minute Sleep Yoga Sequence To Prepare Your Body For Shut-Eye

Make the room a calm and soothing space as you prepare for sleep.

#sleep #stress #yoga
Lisa Sanfilippo, M.Sc., RYT
March 13
Heavy Stress Can Decrease Life Expectancy By More Than 2 Years

Changing these lifestyle factors might add years to your life.

#news #stress #mbgsupplements #healthy aging
Abby Moore
March 12
No, Hemp Oil Will Not Make You Feel High — Here's Why

Going back to basics on what the compound can and can't do.

#stress #mbgsupplements
Julia Guerra
March 6
What Is Our Psychological Immune System? How To Protect Our Mental State

Just as our bodies have ways of fighting off bacteria and viruses to improve our physical health, our minds have ways of maintaining our mental...

#stress #immunity #brain
Emily Balcetis, Ph.D.
March 2
3 Ways To Improve Immunity, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

Natural ways to boost our immune systems in any season.

#stress #immunity
Abby Moore
March 1
DIY A Soothing Weighted Blanket With This Easy Tutorial

Are you in need of something cozy to snuggle up to? Look no further.

#sleep #anxiety #stress
Alexa Erickson
February 29
The One Thing You Should Always Look For On A Hemp Oil Label

Hint: This is a big differentiator from CBD oil.

#stress #mbgsupplements
Jennifer Chesak
February 28