The Top 3 Ways To Manage Your Stress This Mental Health Awareness Month

These days, everyone has a different idea of what stress management should look like. It could look like an infrared sauna or sensory deprivation tank, but for me, it's the simple and timeless practices that always pull through. Through mindful movement and nutritious eating, I feel at home in my body. Through consistent online therapy with BetterHelp, I feel calm in my mind. I think of online therapy as an investment in my mental health, and in return, I receive tools to handle anything that comes my way.