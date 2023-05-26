"Significant stress can lead to shedding and hair loss1 ," board-certified dermatologist Christine Shaver, M.D., FAAD, of Bernstein Medical Center for Hair Restoration in New York City, once told mbg.

However, you likely won't notice this hair loss right away. "When high stress occurs, the hair begins to shed about three to six months later," Shaver explains. But still, "It will continue to shed until the underlying cause of stress has been addressed and resolved," she says.

Obviously, reducing stress is much easier said than done. However, focusing on this task in your day-to-day life may help decrease stress-induced shedding (and better your overall well-being) in the long run.

How you choose to blow off steam will naturally depend on your lifestyle, schedule, and what specifically brings you joy. If you need some inspiration, here are 10 natural ways to reduce stress to get you brainstorming.