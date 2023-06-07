Set yourself up for success with a good night's sleep.*

Earlier this year, researchers conducted a field study where 261 participants were split into two groups in order to test how mindfulness influences something called "information avoidance."

As neuroscience expert and founder of BrainTap, Patrick Porter, Ph.D., explains to mindbodygreen, information avoidance is the act of "intentionally steering clear of information that could be useful or critical to you, simply because it might be unpleasant, inconvenient, or distressing."

(Think not checking your bank account after vacation, or leaving a message unopened in fear of what you may read.)

In the study, the control group listened to relaxing music for 15 minutes a day for two weeks. Meanwhile, the treatment group listened to guided mindfulness meditations for the same duration.

To assess the participants' level of information avoidance, the researchers used the Information Preference Scale (IPS), a 13-item scale that measures an individual’s willingness to receive information that might cause worry or regret, in a series of thirteen hypothetical scenarios.

And at the end of the study, researchers found that a mindfulness practice reduced information avoidance.