Both avocados and berries offer several nutritional benefits that can support cortisol management and overall well-being. Avocados are rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, which help regulate blood sugar levels1 and promote a feeling of fullness, reducing the impact of stress on the body. They also contain a good amount of vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant and supports immune function.2

Berries, on the other hand, are packed with antioxidants, including vitamin C, which can help combat the oxidative stress3 caused by chronic cortisol elevation. Additionally, berries are a good source of fiber and have a low glycemic index, which means they don't cause significant blood sugar spikes and crashes.

As an added booster, reishi mushroom, a natural adaptogen, helps the body adapt to stress and promotes balance. Adaptogens are believed to support the body's response to various stressors, whether they are physical, mental, or environmental in nature. Hemp seeds provide extra protein and the spinach and oats have extra delicious fiber to keep you full longer.

Sip on this smoothie the next time you're heading in to or out of a stressful day to keep your cortisol in check and your body and mind happy.