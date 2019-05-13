1309 Items Tagged

Men Have A Biological Clock, Too — Here's What You Need To Know

Men who wait to have kids later in life could be putting their partner's health at risk.

#news #fertility #pregnancy
Georgina Berbari
May 13 2019
Anger May Lead To Inflammation & Sickness Later On In Life

Here's how to release pent-up negative emotions right away.

#news #stress #inflammation
Caroline Muggia
May 9 2019
FYI, About Half Of People In Relationships Don't Have Sex Every Week

A new British study confirms the sex recession isn't just happening to single people.

#news #stress #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
May 7 2019
We've Put One Million Species At Risk Of Extinction, New U.N. Report Finds

"The health of ecosystems on which we and all other species depend is deteriorating more rapidly than ever."

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
May 6 2019
Love Coffee? New Study Explores The Real Reason You Prefer Bitter Drinks

This could explain why it's so hard to give up your go-to drink.

#news #alcohol #coffee #sugar
Caroline Muggia
May 3 2019
Living Alone? You May Be More Likely To Struggle With Mental Health

Here's how to protect your mental health while living by yourself.

#news #anxiety #depression
Madison Vanderberg
May 2 2019
Is This Common Hang-Up Messing With Your Sex Life?

Why genital self-image matters. (Yes, this is a thing!)

#news #confidence #body positivity
Kelly Gonsalves
April 30 2019
Tend To Be Hard On Yourself? Here's A Medical Reason To Chill

This unhealthy thought pattern might be the root of your anxiety.

#news #anxiety #forgiveness
Georgina Berbari
April 26 2019
On The Bright Side: 8 Good Things That Have Happened For The Planet In 2020

Let's celebrate some positive planet news for a change.

#news #environmentalism
Emma Loewe
April 22 2019
The Surprising Thing That Gets Couples Turned On At Home

Here's one way to turn up the heat that you're probably not expecting.

#news #marriage #dating
Kelly Gonsalves
April 21 2019