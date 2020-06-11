Intermittent fasting (IF), or time-restricted eating, is more than just a fad. While the diet is not for everyone, many studies have proven that fasting may reduce risk of cardiovascular disease, as well as metabolic disorders, like diabetes. A recent study from Johns Hopkins University furthers the evidence that timing of meals can play a role in metabolism and weight loss.

The small study, published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, found eating dinner late at night may increase blood sugar levels and make it more difficult to burn fat, leading to weight gain.