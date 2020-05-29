It's perhaps the most simple yet effective beauty hack there is: That's why Somerville uses it on all her celebrity clients before big events (Jessica Alba, Olivia Wilde, and Kate Hudson, to name a few). "I have them first go into a steam room or take a hot shower after they get off the plane," she explains in the interview. "Then I'll have them take an ice bucket with cold spoons, and I'll make them apply their moisturizer and their eye cream with the cold, icy spoons."

Think of it as a makeshift gua sha: If you don't have one of those handy tools at home, consider icy spoons the next best thing. Better, even, as Somerville notes: "Spoons are awesome because they have that curvature. You can really contour the face," she adds.

If you're facing some puffiness along the eye area, Somerville recommends first carving inward toward the nose (the lymph flows inward, so you'll want to drain that first), then applying smooth strokes up and outward toward the ear and jawline. "You're really able to pump those lymph nodes out and really tighten the skin," she explains. What you're left with is firm, contoured skin ready to take on any important event—or Zoom call.