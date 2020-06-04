Through the data, the researchers determined that emotional eaters actually had a stronger appetite when they felt negative emotions. They also frowned less when looking at pictures of food during this negative emotional state. The appetite of restrictive eaters didn't appear to change much whether they had negative or neutral emotions. This suggests that negative emotions elicit a stronger hunger response in emotional eaters.

The findings indicate mindfulness and other ways to emotionally regulate could help combat the potential health risks of emotional overeating.

"Even at a healthy BMI, emotional overeating can be a problem," says co-author Rebekka Schnepper. Emotional eating affects up to 34% of adults, according to the American Psychological Association and, when taken too far, is considered a risk factor for binge eating and bulimia.