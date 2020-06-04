mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

New Study Looks At The Emotion-Appetite Connection

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant

Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
Research Looks At Why Some People Are Prone to Emotional Eating

Image by Santi Nunez / Stocksy

June 4, 2020 — 21:03 PM

There's a reason we call it comfort food; in times of discomfort, anxiety, and other negative emotions, it's not out of the ordinary to reach for your favorite treats in an effort to self-soothe. And according to new research by the University of Salzburg and the University of Luxembourg, there's actually a biological explanation for why some people may be inclined to emotionally overeat. Here's what it found.

The design of the study.

For the study, the researchers asked 80 women between the ages of 16 and 50 to look at images of food and neutral images after discussions that evoked either negative or neutral emotions. The women they studied were split into two categories: emotional eaters and restrictive eaters who did not seem to emotionally eat.

Researchers then tracked the relationship between participants' emotions, appetite response, and eating habits when looking at each image. To study their appetite response, they used participants' self-reported data and recorded their facial expressions and brain activity.

Article continues below

What the findings tell us.

Through the data, the researchers determined that emotional eaters actually had a stronger appetite when they felt negative emotions. They also frowned less when looking at pictures of food during this negative emotional state. The appetite of restrictive eaters didn't appear to change much whether they had negative or neutral emotions. This suggests that negative emotions elicit a stronger hunger response in emotional eaters.

The findings indicate mindfulness and other ways to emotionally regulate could help combat the potential health risks of emotional overeating.

"Even at a healthy BMI, emotional overeating can be a problem," says co-author Rebekka Schnepper. Emotional eating affects up to 34% of adults, according to the American Psychological Association and, when taken too far, is considered a risk factor for binge eating and bulimia.

How this can help people who want to cut back on unhealthy emotional eating.

"When trying to improve eating behavior, emotion regulation strategies that do not rely on eating as a remedy for negative emotions seem promising," Schnepper says.

For anyone struggling with emotional eating, this can be easier said than done. But like many matters of health, it starts inside. Here are 11 possible reasons for your negative emotions and ideas on how to soothe them with tools other than food.

All this is to say that there's absolutely nothing wrong with enjoying your favorite comfort foods here and there. But if you find yourself turning to food as a coping mechanism again and again, it might be time to kick-start a new mindfulness practice or healthy habit like journaling to take the place of emotionally eating.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Mental Health

10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color

Kristine Thomason
10 Mental Health Resources & Initiatives That Support People Of Color
Integrative Health

The Benefits Of Nasal Breathing & Why I Swear By Mouth Taping

James Nestor
The Benefits Of Nasal Breathing & Why I Swear By Mouth Taping
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Recipes

Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options

Eliza Sullivan
Looking For A Go-To Healthy Cookie Recipe? Here Are 38 Options
Home

It's High Time To Clean Your Couch: Here's How To Do It Naturally

Sarah Regan
It's High Time To Clean Your Couch: Here's How To Do It Naturally
Recipes

You Only Need 6 Ingredients For This Low-Carb Crispy Chicken Dinner

Eliza Sullivan
You Only Need 6 Ingredients For This Low-Carb Crispy Chicken Dinner
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse

The AstroTwins
8 Ways To Grow With Friday's Full Moon & Lunar Eclipse
Social Good

Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From

Emma Loewe
Anti-Racism Starts Here: 9 Racial Justice Educators To Learn From
Recipes

These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat

Eliza Sullivan
These Vegan Peanut Butter Truffles Make For A Simple Sweet Treat
Social Good

5 Things To Stop Saying If You Really Care About Fighting Racism

Kelly Gonsalves
5 Things To Stop Saying If You Really Care About Fighting Racism
Routines

3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs

Michelle Duvall, PMA-CPT, RYT-200
3 Pregnancy Stretches To Increase Flexibility In Your Spine, Hips & Legs
Beauty

Is Your Décolletage Showing Signs Of Aging? Here's Why + How To Help

Jamie Schneider
Is Your Décolletage Showing Signs Of Aging? Here's Why + How To Help
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/research-finds-new-explanation-for-emotional-eating-response

Your article and new folder have been saved!