Visitors usually gather at Stonehenge the night before the summer solstice and camp out so they can watch the sunrise together. In addition to being the official start of summer, the solstice is the day of the year when the sun shines for the longest in the northern hemisphere due to the tilt of the Earth's poles.

Stonehenge is a monument constructed of massive rocks that are perfectly placed to frame the sunrise of the summer solstice, as well as the sunset of the winter solstice (the shortest day of the year, which happens in December). It's become an unofficial gathering place for these seasonal transitions.

As for what makes Stonehenge so special, for starters it's incredibly old. Some estimates say it was built in 2600 B.C. To this day we don't really know why or how it was constructed, which adds a veil of mystery to it. Historians have figured out that it's extremely unlikely that the framing of the solstice is a coincidence, so its builders must have devised a system for capturing exactly where the sun falls on solstice days and arranging multi-ton rocks around it—an impressive feat that's even more mind-boggling when you consider the fact that they did it without any modern technology.

Some religious groups like modern-day Druids and Pagans have a more spiritual connection to Stonehenge and see it as a grounds for ritual and worship. Others gather there on the solstice simply to celebrate the start of summer and kick the season off in a beautiful place.