Both studies appear to indicate that while more time at home has resulted in an increase of sleep, sleep quality dropped. Another effect seems to be that the difference in sleep on work/school days, versus off-days, has decreased—meaning people are going to bed and getting up at more consistent times even on the weekends or off-days. Also known as "social jetlag," it describes the common habit of catching up on sleep on one's days off.

"Usually, we would expect a decrease in social jetlag to be associated with reports of improved sleep quality," notes sleep researcher and cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Basel, Christine Blume Ph.D. "However, in our sample, overall sleep quality decreased."

And in the University of Boulder's research, they found students were staying up later than usual while studying remotely, but were also sleeping longer, particularly students who reported not getting enough sleep before stay-at-home guidelines.

Blume adds, "We think that the self-perceived burden, which substantially increased during this unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown, may have outweighed the otherwise beneficial effects of a reduced social jetlag."