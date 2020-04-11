While the science behind dreaming is still somewhat elusive, some experts theorize that our dreams are a result of our brain logging memories and information gathered from the day. "You bring what you listen to, watch, and think about all day into your sleep so that memory can be consolidated," Selhub explains. "So often times, these thoughts will show up in your dreams."

With so many of us checking the news before bed to stay up to date on the pandemic, we could be setting ourselves up for a pandemic dream. According to research following the 9/11 attacks, exposure to unsettling news can absolutely creep into your sleep and affect our dreams. We also know the amygdala is active in dreaming, which plays a central role in our biological response to fear.

Other research has also suggested that negative experiences in our day-to-day lives may lead us to have more negative dreams; that, or we're just more likely to interpret our dreams negatively.